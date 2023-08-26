Maui officials release list of hundreds missing since deadly wildfire

Hawaii officials have released the names of 338 people still missing more than two weeks after the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century swept through the resort town of Lahaina.

The list, compiled by the FBI, includes only people whose full names are known and who were reported missing by someone for whom authorities have verified contact information.

"The 388 names are a subset of a larger list," Steven Merrill, a special agent from the FBI's Honolulu field office, told a press conference in Maui on Friday. "I don't want to lose sight of the fact that we still have hundreds of other names where we still need more information."

In the hours after the list was published, the FBI had received reports that about 100 people on the list were accounted for, which agents were working to confirm, Merrill said.