Eleven killed in suspected arson attack on bar in northern Mexico

Eleven people were killed in a suspected arson attack on a bar in the northern Mexican border city of San Luis Colorado after an expelled patron set it ablaze with a Molotov cocktail, authorities in the state of Sonora said on Saturday.

Sonora state prosecutors said according to preliminary findings, the suspect was young, male and highly intoxicated at the time of the attack in the early hours of Saturday, and had been thrown out of the bar for disrespecting women there.