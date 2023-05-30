Wildfire in Canada's Halifax leads to evacuation orders for thousands of homes

A wildfire in the eastern Canadian city of Halifax led to mandatory evacuation orders for thousands of homes, and officials said residents will not be not allowed to return until advised by municipal authorities.

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said the evacuations impacted about 18,000 people.

The orders issued Sunday cover areas of Hammonds Plains, Upper Tantallon and Pockwock. These suburban communities are home to many of the city's workers and are situated about 15 miles from Halifax. Residents in nearby neighborhoods, which are surrounded by forest, were left uneasy throughout the night.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a tweet on Monday called the wildfire situation in the province of Nova Scotia, where Halifax is located, "incredibly serious," and said his government was ready to provide any assistance if needed.

Forest fires also led to evacuations of about 400 homes in the province of New Brunswick over the weekend, officials said. Mayor Brad Henderson of Saint Andrews, New Brunswick, said on Monday that while progress was made, the fire was still not under control.