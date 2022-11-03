Lisa weakens to tropical storm after leaving Belize's main port in dark

Lisa weakened into a tropical storm as it moved across Belize Wednesday, leaving much of the country's largest city in the dark, although there were no reports of deaths or major damage so far in the Caribbean nation famed for its tourist appeal.

The eye of Lisa churned about 60 miles (95 km) west of Belize City, the tiny country's main commercial port, targeting northern Guatemala and southeastern Mexico with the promise of heavy rain and gusty winds.

The storm's maximum sustained winds slowed to 60 miles per hour (95 kph), the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest report.

On Wednesday evening, much of Belize City was without power and water after Lisa yanked up trees and toppled electric posts.