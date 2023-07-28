Some of the nation's biggest cities, including Chicago, New York and Philadelphia, have opened cooling centres in public libraries and community centres for those who are unable to escape the hot temperatures.

"Extreme heat can be dangerous to health, and even fatal," the city of Boston said on its website after it declared a heat emergency, adding that its street outreach teams will provide water on their routes.

US city officials and forecasters are urging people to stay out of the hot weather as it has the potential to cause heat-related illnesses, especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities, people aged 65 and older, children and those with chronic illnesses.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbours," the NWS said.