    Half of US faces dangerous sweltering heat wave

    Over 170 million Americans are under excessive heat warnings as heat index temperatures are expected to surpass 100 degrees Fahrenheit

    Brendan O'BrienReuters
    Published : 28 July 2023, 03:52 PM
    Published : 28 July 2023, 03:52 PM

    One of every two Americans will face brutally hot and dangerous temperatures and sweltering humidity as an unrelenting heat wave settles over the Midwest and East Coast on Friday and into the weekend.

    Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories have been issued for more than 170 million Americans as heat index temperatures in many spots are expected to rise well past 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C) through Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

    Some of the nation's biggest cities, including Chicago, New York and Philadelphia, have opened cooling centres in public libraries and community centres for those who are unable to escape the hot temperatures.

    "Extreme heat can be dangerous to health, and even fatal," the city of Boston said on its website after it declared a heat emergency, adding that its street outreach teams will provide water on their routes.

    US city officials and forecasters are urging people to stay out of the hot weather as it has the potential to cause heat-related illnesses, especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities, people aged 65 and older, children and those with chronic illnesses.

    "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbours," the NWS said.

    In Philadelphia, where the heat index could top out at 108 degrees F (42 C), officials extended public pool and spray grounds hours on Friday and Saturday.

    In New York City, where the heat index was to reach 103 degrees F (39 C), officials posted a public service announcement video on social media urging owners to keep their pets well hydrated.

    The growing frequency and intensity of severe weather is symptomatic of global, human-driven climate change that is fuelling extremes, experts in the field say, with heat waves in much of the world expected to persist through August.

    Last month was the hottest June on record in the United States, dating back to 1850. It also was the 47th consecutive June and the 532nd consecutive month with temperatures above the 20th-century average, according to the weather service.

    The hot weather through much of the US is expected to dissipated by late Saturday, leaving behind chances of thunderstorms and mild temperatures into next week, the weather service said.

