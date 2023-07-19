US opens special probe into fatal Tesla crash

US auto safety regulators are opening a special crash investigation into a fatal accident in California involving a 2018 Tesla Model 3 suspected of relying on advanced driver assistance systems, the government agency said on Tuesday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is probing the July 5 crash in South Lake Tahoe killed the 17-year-old driver of a 2013 Subaru Impreza after a head-on collision with the Tesla Model 3 and fatally injured a three-month-old passenger in the Tesla who died several days later, the California Highway Patrol said.

Since 2016, the US auto safety regulator has opened more than three dozen Tesla special crash investigations in cases where systems such as Autopilot were suspected of being used, with 22 crash deaths reported through Tuesday.

Autopilot is a feature intended to steer, accelerate and brake cars automatically within their lane, while enhanced Autopilot can assist in changing lanes on highways. Tesla, which did not respond to requests for comment, says the system requires active human supervision.

The Subaru was traveling at an estimated 55 miles per hour (88.51 kilometers per hour) while the Tesla was at 45 mph when they collided, a police report said. The Tesla driver suffered serious injuries and two other Tesla passengers suffered moderate injuries.