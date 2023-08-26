Trump still dominates, no DeSantis bounce from Republican debate: Ipsos

While DeSantis stood center stage in the debate, he was overshadowed for much of the raucous two-hour event by tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who clashed with former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and other candidates.

Still, about half of Republican respondents said they were more likely to support DeSantis based on what they had heard about the debate. About four in 10 Republicans said they were more likely to back Ramaswamy or Haley based on the debate.

Many had not warmed to Ramaswamy and Haley enough, however, to say they were now backing their bids. Only 5% of Republicans said they outright backed Ramaswamy while only 4% supported Haley, similar shares to what they had before the debate.

Former Vice President Mike Pence had 6% support from Republicans, but only one in five Republicans who followed the debate said they were now more open to supporting him.

Some 59% of the Republicans polled had followed the debate, with 19% saying they watched it live and the rest saying they had watched some clips or saw news coverage about it. Forty-one percent said they hadn't seen or heard anything about it.

In a hypothetical match-up between President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and Trump, the larger pool of respondents, including Democrats and independents, were asked who they would pick "if the election for president were held today."

Trump had 38% to Biden's 32%. The rest said they weren't sure, wouldn't vote or would pick someone else.

On Thursday, Trump's mug shot was released after he was booked at an Atlanta jail on more than a dozen felony charges as part of a wide-ranging criminal case stemming from his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.