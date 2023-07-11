    বাংলা

    Head of US think tank charged with acting as Chinese agent

    Gal Luft is accused of recruiting and paying a former high-ranking US government official on behalf of principals based in China in 2016, without registering as a foreign agent as required by law

    Reuters
    Published : 11 July 2023, 06:42 AM
    Updated : 11 July 2023, 06:42 AM

    The leader of a US think tank has been charged with acting as an unregistered agent of China, as well as seeking to broker the sale of weapons and Iranian oil, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on Monday.

    Gal Luft, a citizen of the United States and Israel, is accused of recruiting and paying a former high-ranking US government official on behalf of principals based in China in 2016, without registering as a foreign agent as required by law.

    Prosecutors did not identify the former official, but said he was working as an adviser to the then president-elect Donald Trump at the time. Luft is accused of pushing the adviser to support policies favorable to China, including by drafting comments in the adviser's name published in a Chinese newspaper.

    A Twitter account bearing Luft's name, with more than 15,000 followers, said in a Feb 18 tweet that he had been arrested in Cyprus "on a politically motivated extradition request by the US."

    "I've never been an arms dealer," Luft said in the tweet. He did not immediately respond to a direct message sent by Reuters seeking comment.

    Luft, 57, was arrested in February in Cyprus on US charges, but fled after being released on bail while awaiting extradition, prosecutors said. He is not currently in US custody.

    Luft is co-director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, which describes itself as a Washington, DC-based think tank focused on energy, security and economic trends.

    The think tank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Prosecutors said Luft brokered a deal for Chinese companies to sell weapons to countries including Libya, the United Arab Emirates and Kenya, despite lacking a license to do so as required by US law.

    He is also accused of setting up meetings between Iranian officials and a Chinese energy company to discuss oil deals, despite US sanctions on the Middle Eastern country.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rohingya leader killed at Bangladesh camp where ICC prosecutor was interviewing refugees
    Rohingya leader killed as ICC prosecutor interviews refugees
    A deputy leader of camp came under knife attack when the ICC prosecutor was interviewing refugees at another block
    International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim A A Khan KC
    ICC prosecutor in Cox’s Bazar
    Karim AA Khan KC will meet Rohingya refugees, who are expected to provide testimonies to support the genocide case against Myanmar
    Bangladesh foreign minister urges ICC prosecutor to expedite trial of Rohingya 'genocide'
    Expedite trial of Rohingya genocide: Momen to ICC prosecutor
    He says when justice is delayed, the victims are failed
    Barishal mayoral hopeful Rupon says agents barred from polling centres
    Agents barred from Barishal polling centres: Rupon
    The independent candidate hopes that a good voter turnout will allow him to win the race

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan