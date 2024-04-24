Tennessee lawmakers pass bill allowing teachers to carry guns in schools

Tennessee lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would allow the state's teachers to carry concealed handguns at school, as protesters yelled their opposition from the gallery.

The bill was approved in a 68-28 vote in the Republican-dominated Tennessee House. The state's Senate passed the bill earlier this month.

Tennessee has seen heated debate over gun laws since last year's shooting at a Nashville school left three children and three adult staffers dead. Some of the Democrats in the House helped lead protests inside the capitol, leading to their brief expulsion from the body last year.