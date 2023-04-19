Two Alabama teens charged with murder in 'Sweet 16' party shooting

Two Alabama teenagers have been taken into custody and charged with murder in last week's shooting at a "Sweet 16" birthday party that left four dead and 32 wounded, a state police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The suspects - Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16 - both from Tuskegee, were arrested and charged with four counts of reckless murder, Sergeant Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said during a news conference.