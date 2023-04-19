Two Alabama teens charged with murder in 'Sweet 16' party shooting

A local TV station reported that more than 20 people had been injured in the shooting
Two Alabama teenagers have been taken into custody and charged with murder in last week's shooting at a "Sweet 16" birthday party that left four dead and 32 wounded, a state police spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The suspects - Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16 - both from Tuskegee, were arrested and charged with four counts of reckless murder, Sergeant Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said during a news conference.