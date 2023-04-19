    বাংলা

    Two Alabama teens charged with murder in 'Sweet 16' party shooting

    The suspects - Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16 - both from Tuskegee, were arrested and charged with four counts of reckless murder

    Reuters
    Published : 19 April 2023, 05:10 PM
    Updated : 19 April 2023, 05:10 PM

    Two Alabama teenagers have been taken into custody and charged with murder in last week's shooting at a "Sweet 16" birthday party that left four dead and 32 wounded, a state police spokesperson said on Wednesday. 

    The suspects - Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16 - both from Tuskegee, were arrested and charged with four counts of reckless murder, Sergeant Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said during a news conference.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view of the crime scene a day after a shooting at a teenager's birthday party in a dance studio, in Dadeville, Alabama, US, April 16, 2023.
    4 killed in US shooting
    A local TV station reported that more than 20 people had been injured in the shooting
    Israeli police stand guard near a security incident scene near Al-Aqsa compound also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, April 1, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
    Israeli police shoot man dead near Muslim holy site
    The slain man was identified as Mohammad Khaled al-Osaib, 26, a resident of Bedouin town Hura in south Israel
    A Dadeville firefighter sits near the crime scene the day after a shooting during a teenager's birthday party at Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in Dadeville, Alabama, US April 16, 2023. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
    5 still critical after US birthday party shooting
    A total of 28 people were injured in shooting at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in Dadeville
    An aerial view of destroyed homes after thunderstorms spawning high straight-line winds and tornadoes ripped across the state in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, US March 25, 2023.
    25 dead after tornado tears across Mississippi
    The tornado stayed on the ground for about an hour and cut a path of destruction some 170 miles (274 km) long

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan