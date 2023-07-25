    বাংলা

    Body of Obamas' personal chef recovered from Martha's Vineyard lake

    Tafari Campbell had been a sous chef at the White House, and came to work for the family after Obama completed his second term in 2016

    Reuters
    Published : 25 July 2023, 02:59 AM
    Updated : 25 July 2023, 02:59 AM

    A missing paddle boarder whose body was recovered from a lake in the Massachusetts resort community of Martha's Vineyard was the personal chef to former President Barack Obama, authorities said.

    Tafari Campbell, 45, was the subject of a two-day search after a paddle boarder was seen to struggle and go under the water in Edgartown Great Pond near a home owned by the Obamas on Sunday night.

    He had been a sous chef at the White House, and came to work for the family after Obama completed his second term in 2016, the former President and his wife, Michelle Obama, said in a statement Monday.

    “Tafari was a beloved part of our family," the Obamas said in a joint statement. "He was ... creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter."

    Divers began searching for Campbell on Sunday, after receiving a call that a male paddle boarder had gone into the water and then appeared to struggle before going under, police said. He did not resurface.

    Campbell's body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, the Massachusetts State Police said.

    The chef leaves behind his wife, Sherise, and twin sons, the Obamas said.

    At the time of his death, Campbell, who lived in Dumfries, Virginia, was visiting Martha's Vineyard, but the Obamas were not present, the Massachusetts State Police said.

    His death is being investigated by authorities, police said.

    RELATED STORIES
    The BBC logo is displayed above the entrance to the BBC headquarters in London, Britain, July 10, 2023. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
    Presenter sent abusive messages to second young person: BBC
    The BBC acknowledges it did not flag the first complaint to senior management for seven weeks until a tabloid newspaper approached it about the story
    A BBC logo is reflected in the viewfinder of a television camera outside the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) headquarters in London, Britain, March 13, 2023.
    Lawyer says BBC sex photo claims are 'rubbish'
    An unidentified BBC presenter is alleged to have paid £35,000 for explicit photos to a young person over a three-year period
    Christine King Farris, sister of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, smiles as President Barack Obama is sworn in on her brother's bible as she watches from Ebenezer Baptist Church following the 45th Martin Luther King, Jr Annual Commemorative Service in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan 21, 2013. REUTERS
    Farris, sister of Martin Luther King Jr, dies aged 95
    She was a prominent civil rights activist herself who participated in historic events, including the 1965 march from Selma to Alabama
    Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a side event on the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Jul 14 2022.
    Indian minister scoffs at Obama comment on protecting Muslims
    Nirmala Sitharaman hit back at Obama and said the US had bombed Muslim-majority countries, including Syria and Yemen, during his presidency

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen