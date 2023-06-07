    বাংলা

    US schools cancel recess, skylines vanish behind Canada wildfire smoke

    The US National Weather Service issues quality air alerts from New England to South Carolina

    Reuters
    Published : 7 June 2023, 04:20 PM
    Updated : 7 June 2023, 04:20 PM

    More than a dozen US states were under air-quality alerts on Wednesday as smoke from hundreds of Canadian wildfires wafted south, casting a dull gray pallor over city skylines and prompting officials to urge residents to remain indoors.

    Health officials from Vermont to South Carolina along the East Coast, as well as in Ohio and Kansas in the Midwest, urged millions of residents to limit their time outdoors, warning that fine particulates in the atmosphere could make breathing difficult and pose health risks.

    The US National Weather Service issued quality air alerts from New England to South Carolina.

    "Wearing a mask may help limit irritation for those suffering from respiratory illnesses," the agency's Washington, DC-area office wrote on Twitter. "More smoke expected Thursday & Friday."

    Schools up and down the East Coast canceled outdoor activities, including sports practices, field trips and recesses, to protect students from the haze.

    In Bethesda, Maryland, a high school moved its graduation ceremony indoors, while a Brooklyn, New York, elementary school postponed its "Spring Fling" dance party. A school in Montclair, New Jersey, called off a fifth-grade trip to a Six Flags amusement park.

    New York City's public schools were open for class, although outdoor events and activities, including a middle school graduation, were canceled, postponed or moved indoors.

    The smoke is crossing the US northern border from Canada, where wildfire season got off to an unusually early and intense start due to persistent warm and dry conditions. Canada is on track for its worst-ever wildfire season.

    The skies above New York and many other North American cities were a uniform gray, and the air smelled like burning wood. In many places, the early morning sun appeared as a small glowing orange disc. New York City's skyscrapers, which can be seen for miles away on a clear day, were rendered nearly invisible.

    As of Wednesday morning, New York had the second-worst air quality in world, according to a ranking of major cities by Swiss air quality technology company IQAir, with Delhi, India's smog-plagued capital city, topping the list.

    Rochester, New York, near the Canadian border, had the worst air quality in the country, according to IQAir, while six towns along Maryland's Eastern Shore and Delaware were ranked in the bottom 10 for air quality.

    Wildfire smoke has been linked with higher rates of heart attacks and strokes, increases in emergency room visits for asthma and other respiratory conditions, and eye irritation, itchy skin and rashes, among other problems.

    A Home Depot in Manhattan sold out of air purifiers and masks as residents scrambled to protect themselves from the hazy conditions.

    "This is an unprecedented event in our city and New Yorkers must take precaution," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

    Canadian authorities on Wednesday issued a starker air-quality warning for the residents of the country's financial capital Toronto due to several raging wildfires that have burned through a record area this year.

    While wildfires are common in Canada's West, there are blazes in nearly all of the country's 10 provinces and territories, with Quebec the worst affected at present.

    About 3.3 million hectares have already burned - some 13 times the 10-year average - and more than 120,000 people have been at least temporarily forced out of their homes.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Statue of Liberty is covered in haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada, in New York, US, June 6, 2023.
    Wildfire smoke sets off health alerts in NY, Ottawa
    An unusually early and intense start to wildfire season has set Canada on track for its worst-ever year
    Law enforcement officers investigate at the scene after a gunman opened fire in a park as high school graduates and their families emerged from a theater where commencement exercises had just concluded, in Richmond, Virginia, US June 6, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media.
    2 dead, 5 others wounded in US high school graduation shooting
    The deceased were men aged 18 and 36, according to a police spokesperson
    US President Joe Biden addresses the graduation ceremony at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, US June 1, 2023.
    Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony
    After Biden was helped up, he pointed behind him, seeming to indicate that he had tripped over a sandbag used to hold the teleprompter in place
    Transgender rights activist waves a transgender flag as they protest the killings of transgender women this year, at a rally in Washington Square Park in New York, US, May 24, 2019.
    Transgender Mississippi girl misses graduation after judge's ruling
    A US District Judge said the school district could bar the girl unless she dressed in clothes required for boys

    Opinion

    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps