US schools cancel recess, skylines vanish behind Canada wildfire smoke

More than a dozen US states were under air-quality alerts on Wednesday as smoke from hundreds of Canadian wildfires wafted south, casting a dull gray pallor over city skylines and prompting officials to urge residents to remain indoors.

Health officials from Vermont to South Carolina along the East Coast, as well as in Ohio and Kansas in the Midwest, urged millions of residents to limit their time outdoors, warning that fine particulates in the atmosphere could make breathing difficult and pose health risks.

The US National Weather Service issued quality air alerts from New England to South Carolina.

"Wearing a mask may help limit irritation for those suffering from respiratory illnesses," the agency's Washington, DC-area office wrote on Twitter. "More smoke expected Thursday & Friday."

Schools up and down the East Coast canceled outdoor activities, including sports practices, field trips and recesses, to protect students from the haze.

In Bethesda, Maryland, a high school moved its graduation ceremony indoors, while a Brooklyn, New York, elementary school postponed its "Spring Fling" dance party. A school in Montclair, New Jersey, called off a fifth-grade trip to a Six Flags amusement park.