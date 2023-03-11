US landowners in privacy fight with govt surveillance cameras

The issue highlights a century-old, but little-known legal interpretation that allows access to private property without a warrant – even to set up surveillance cameras.

The US Constitution prohibits unreasonable searches of "persons, houses, papers, and effects", but the Supreme Court has interpreted that to mean that while officers require a warrant or just cause to search a home, legal protection does not extend beyond the house's immediate vicinity. This is called the open fields doctrine.

"The doctrine is in serious need of attention as it gives license to law enforcement that is inconsistent with constitutional guarantees," said Barry Friedman, a law professor and director of the Policing Project at the New York University School of Law.

A federal judge cited the open fields doctrine to throw out a case brought by Hollingsworth seeking to protect the privacy of his land. But he tried again in a state court and a Tennessee judge last year ruled that game wardens could not enter private land without a warrant.

Tennessee is appealing that verdict, but the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is now obtaining search warrants or landowner permission before entering private property, the agency's communications director Emily Buck said.

'PRYING EYES'

Now the lawyer who spearheaded the case is trying to push other states with similar provisions and has begun another lawsuit in Pennsylvania.

"This is police state-style tactics, treating people's private spaces as presumptively open to prying eyes and surveillance," said Joshua Windham, the attorney behind the cases for the Institute for Justice, a nonprofit, libertarian law firm.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission referred questions to the state attorney general's office, which declined to comment on ongoing litigation.

The open fields doctrine, Windham said, came out of the federal government's 1920s prohibition on alcohol and its 1980s "war on drugs".

Federal agents use it, for instance, to access private property for chemical sampling, to check crops or patrol for illegal immigration, he said.

"You can put up a fence and sign, and that would have no impact on an officer's ability to enter a property without a warrant ... and look around for evidence that you've done something wrong," he said.

Yet conservation enforcement is unique in that wildlife does not belong to a landowner, said Richard Simms, a former Tennessee game warden.

"If officers can't go where the wildlife lives, they can't protect it," he said. But in this case, wildlife authorities had gone too far by setting up cameras without warrants, said Simms.

Originally the open fields interpretation envisaged enforcement agents physically entering private land looking for evidence, Windham said, not setting up remote surveillance.

"It's not surprising to learn that when you give government officials unlimited power to surveil private land that they'll not just walk around – they'll put up cameras."

The US Fish and Wildlife agency did not respond to a request for comment.