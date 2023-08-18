New York City bans TikTok on government-owned devices over security concerns

New York City on Wednesday banned TikTok on government-owned devices, citing security concerns, joining a number of US cities and states that have put such restrictions on the short video-sharing app.



TikTok, which is used by more than 150 million Americans and is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, has faced growing calls from US lawmakers for a nationwide ban over concerns about possible Chinese government influence.



TikTok "posed a security threat to the city's technical networks," the administration of New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.



New York City agencies are required to remove the app within 30 days and employees will lose access to the app and its website on city-owned devices and networks. New York State had already banned TikTok on state-issued mobile devices.