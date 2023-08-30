California moves closer to historic caste discrimination ban

The bill was passed on Monday by the state Assembly with a near unanimous vote. The revised version will now move back for a vote to the state Senate, where it is expected to pass, before heading to the desk of California Governor Gavin Newsom to be signed into law.

Activists opposing caste discrimination say it is no different from other forms of discrimination like racism and hence should be outlawed.

The movement to fight the caste system in North America has picked up energy in recent months.

