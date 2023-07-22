US Vice President Harris blasts Florida 'extremists' over education guidelines about slavery

"How is it that anyone could suggest that, in the midst of these atrocities, that there was any benefit to being subjected to this level of dehumanisation?" she said.

The board of education approved the new teaching guidelines for kindergarten through high school on Wednesday. Florida's education commissioner, Manny Diaz Jr, said during the board meeting in Orlando that the guidelines go in to the "tougher subjects" of slavery and racist violence, as appropriate by age.

William Allen and Frances Presley Rice, both members of the working group that developed the new guidelines, said in a statement on Thursday that the new language regarding slaves learning specialised skills was meant to show they were not merely victims.

Harris lambasted the information in the guidelines as false propaganda.

"We teach our children, not only to tell the truth, but to seek knowledge and truth," Harris said.

"These extremist so-called leaders should model what we know to be the correct and right approach if we really are invested in the wellbeing of our children. Instead they dare to push propaganda to our children," she said.