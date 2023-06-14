US drug overdose deaths top 109,000 in the past year

More than 109,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in the 12-month period ending January 2023, a slight increase from the previous year, according to provisional data from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released on Wednesday.

The figure is up 0.7 percent from 108,825 overdoses recorded in the 12-month period ending January 2022, according to US data.

The increase comes despite a push by President Joe Biden's administration for action to tackle drug addiction and overdoses.