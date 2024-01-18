With Trump looking on, writer E Jean Carroll brands him a liar

In Wednesday's trial, Carroll is seeking at least $10 million in additional compensatory damages, plus punitive damages.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is overseeing the case, has already ruled that Trump defamed Carroll in 2019 and that Trump sexually abused her in the dressing room by forcing his fingers into her vagina.

'WHACK JOB'

Wednesday's trial concerns Trump's statements in June 2019, when he was in the White House, that he didn't know Carroll and that she branded him a rapist to boost sales of her then-new memoir.

The trial has become a focal point of Trump's 2024 White House run, with Trump using his Truth Social platform to unleash criticism of Carroll even after the trial had begun.

Trump, 77, has often used his legal woes to rally supporters and raise funds as he seeks the Republican presidential nomination, calling the cases part of a political plot.

Under questioning from her lawyer Roberta Kaplan, who is not related to the judge, Carroll said Trump's comments took away her reputation for telling the truth when she wrote and instantaneously exposed her to online attacks.

"I was attacked on Twitter, I was attacked on Facebook, I was attacked on news blogs, I was brutally attacked in messages," Carroll said. "It was a new world."

Carroll said she once got 200 letters a month from readers seeking advice, and now gets eight.

She also said the attacks haven't let up.

"Yesterday I opened up Twitter, and it said 'hey lady, you're a fraud,'" Carroll said. "Now I'm known as a liar, a fraud and a whack job."

Twitter is now known as X. Trump has also called Carroll a whack job.