Washington quiets as Canadian smoke blankets US capital

The shroud of polluted air emanating from Canadian wildfires pushed further down the Atlantic Seaboard on Thursday, blanketing Washington, DC, in an unhealthy haze and prompting many residents of the nation's capital to stay indoors.

Traffic was light and trains less crowded than usual as many companies in the city told employees to work from home. Some non-essential municipal services were suspended, including parks and recreation, road construction and waste collection.

The Washington Nationals baseball team called off its home game, while the National Zoo shut down for the day. The Biden administration postponed its Pride Month event, which had been expected to be the largest celebration for LGBTQ+ people in the White House's history.

It was the worst case of wildfire smoke blanketing the US Northeast in more than 20 years, according to private forecasting service AccuWeather.

The US National Weather Service extended air quality alerts from New England to South Carolina, as well as parts of the Midwest, including Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. The smoke reached as far as Norway by Thursday, according to scientists tracking the level of particulates in Scandinavia.