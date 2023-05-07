    বাংলা

    Peru miners killed after suspected fire at gold mine

    As many as 27 miners could have been killed in the mine located in the Arequipa region, according to the local government

    An unknown number of miners were killed after a suspected fire at a gold mine in Peru, authorities said Saturday, as police worked to recover the bodies.

    As many as 27 miners could have been killed, the local government where the mine is located, in the southern Arequipa region, said in a statement earlier Saturday.

    The Arequipa government said the death toll had not been confirmed "because there was no way to communicate by telephone from the mine." It added that a short circuit could have sparked the deadly fire.

    Images by local media and on social media showed dark plumes of smoke pouring out of the site.

    The mine is operated by Yanaquihua, a small-scale firm. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    However, the Arequipa government said it was told the owner of the mine had gone to request help following the incident.

    Around mid-day Saturday medical professionals arrived on the scene to tend to the injured, who included three rescue workers, the local government added.

    Peru is South America's top gold producer and mining is a key industry for the country. Dozens of fatal accidents, largely at small mines, occur every year.

