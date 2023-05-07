Peru miners killed after suspected fire at gold mine

An unknown number of miners were killed after a suspected fire at a gold mine in Peru, authorities said Saturday, as police worked to recover the bodies.

As many as 27 miners could have been killed, the local government where the mine is located, in the southern Arequipa region, said in a statement earlier Saturday.

The Arequipa government said the death toll had not been confirmed "because there was no way to communicate by telephone from the mine." It added that a short circuit could have sparked the deadly fire.