Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for Theranos fraud

Her lawyers are expected to ask the judge to allow her to remain free on bail during her planned appeal. They are expected to appeal the judge's decisions to uphold the jury's conviction of Holmes as well as her sentence at the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

Assistant US Attorney Jeff Schenk told Davila during the hearing that a 15-year sentence would be "making a statement that the ends don't justify the means."

Holmes' attorney Kevin Downey sought home confinement, saying leniency was justified because unlike someone who committed a "great crime" she was not motivated by greed.

The federal probation office had recommended a 9-year prison sentence, according to court papers.

US Attorney Stephanie Hinds said the sentence for Holmes "reflects the audacity of her massive fraud and the staggering damage she caused." Downey declined to comment as he left court.

Prosecutors said during the trial that Holmes misrepresented Theranos' technology and finances, including by claiming that its miniaturized blood testing machine was able to run an array of tests from a few drops of blood. The company secretly relied on conventional machines from other companies to run patients' tests, prosecutors said.

Holmes testified in her own defense, saying she believed her statements were accurate at the time.

She was convicted on four counts but acquitted on four other counts alleging she defrauded patients who paid for Theranos tests.

Theranos Inc promised to revolutionise how patients receive diagnoses by replacing traditional labs with small machines envisioned for use in homes, drugstores and even on the battlefield.

Forbes dubbed Holmes the world's youngest female self-made billionaire in 2014, when she was 30 and her stake in Theranos was worth $4.5 billion. Theranos collapsed after a series of Wall Street Journal articles in 2015 questioned its technology.