Can US cities use climate plans to 'undo' racist legacies?

Comprising 13 acres (5.3 hectares), with several fern-filled wetland areas and a stream running through it, the park will not only offer an urban sanctuary to around 2,300 nearby residents, but also help cool surrounding communities, improve air quality and connect neighborhoods otherwise cut off from each other, Moulton said in an interview.

It is one of five parks Richmond is creating in Southside as part of a pioneering focus on climate equity, which aims to ease the unbalanced burdens created or worsened by climate change and ensure the benefits of climate actions are shared equally.

As mounting research shows lower-income communities are harder hit by climate effects such as rising heat and flooding, a handful of cities around the United States are working to make sure they are not left behind in efforts to combat climate risks.

Richmond is now consolidating its efforts into a climate equity plan officials hope to introduce for adoption by the end of the year.

The plan offers a way to address the effects of marginalisation that have built up over centuries – and that pose new dangers with the changing climate, said Amy Wentz, co-founder of Southside ReLeaf, a nonprofit working with local communities to design the new parks.

Life expectancy is up to 20 years lower in parts of Southside compared with elsewhere in the city, Wentz said, noting the area's high levels of asthma and heat-related hospital visits.

"My daughter could have 20 years wiped off her life just because of where she lives," she said, referring to the new plan as "accountability" for past failures to address such inequities.

The Texas city of Austin had that goal in mind as it designed its new climate equity plan, which seeks to make the city a net-zero emitter of greenhouse gases by 2040, said Zach Baumer, Austin's climate program manager.

"When talking about climate change, we're talking about new sources of energy, new sources of transportation, investing in things to make a change," he said.

"Who's going to benefit from that change?"

Adopted last year, the plan prioritises low-income households and communities of color to ensure the gains from climate action accrue to residents who need that help the most, Baumer explained.

That includes lowering heating and air conditioning bills by making homes more energy efficient, boosting electric vehicle-charging infrastructure to make it easier for low-income residents to save on fuel costs, and cooling neighbourhoods by adding more trees, he said.

'UNDO THE DAMAGE'

While many cities have been including climate action in their planning for years, the explicit focus on equity is new for most, said Joan Fitzgerald, an urban affairs professor at Northeastern University in Boston.

It is motivated, she said, by the COVID-19 pandemic's racial health disparities and outrage over the 2020 murder of George Floyd, alongside President Joe Biden's Justice40 Initiative, which pledges 40% of climate-related investments to benefit the poor and those disproportionately impacted by pollution.

"When you talk about climate justice at the city level … the idea is to undo the damage," said Fitzgerald, who published a five-city study on climate equity in April.

That damage, she said, stems from the lingering effects of redlining – racist bank policies that decades ago deemed it too risky to give housing loans to people living in mainly Black or minority areas.

Also to blame are so-called "urban renewal" projects that rammed environmentally disastrous highways and other major infrastructure through low-income neighbourhoods.

"Time and again, the poorest people in America are the ones getting the biggest impacts of the climate crisis," said Naomi Hollard, chapter organiser with the climate advocacy group Sunrise Movement.

"If we want to stop the climate crisis in its tracks, we need to adapt the country with those people in mind."

Fitzgerald acknowledged that baking equity into climate strategy could mean it takes longer for some cities to adopt new renewable energy resources and other green infrastructure.

In some places, local climate equity efforts are also threatened by state-level "preemption" laws that bar cities from certain policy actions – and other equity plans will not make it past hard calculations by city planners.

"Often the equity agenda will finally come up against a big decision – typically economic development," she said. "And that tradeoff doesn't go in (equity's) favour."