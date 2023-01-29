Protester dies in Lima as Peru's political crisis continues

A man in Peru's capital Lima died on Saturday and others were hospitalized as nationwide clashes between protesters and police continued in the eighth week of the South American country's political crisis.

The death of Victor Santisteban Yacsavilca, 55, brings to 58 the nationwide toll in the protests that began in early December after the impeachment and arrest of President Pedro Castillo.

Initially focused in Peru's rural, mountainous south, protests have gained steam in the capital in recent weeks. Saturday's protests were mostly in Lima and the southern Cusco region, Peru's ombudsman said in a statement.

Santisteban had suffered a severe head injury, the national health insurance agency said in a statement.