    বাংলা

    Protester dies in Lima as Peru's political crisis continues

    The death of Victor Santisteban Yacsavilca brings to 58 the nationwide toll in the protests that began in early December

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Jan 2023, 06:48 AM
    Updated : 29 Jan 2023, 06:48 AM

    A man in Peru's capital Lima died on Saturday and others were hospitalized as nationwide clashes between protesters and police continued in the eighth week of the South American country's political crisis. 

    The death of Victor Santisteban Yacsavilca, 55, brings to 58 the nationwide toll in the protests that began in early December after the impeachment and arrest of President Pedro Castillo. 

    Initially focused in Peru's rural, mountainous south, protests have gained steam in the capital in recent weeks. Saturday's protests were mostly in Lima and the southern Cusco region, Peru's ombudsman said in a statement. 

    Santisteban had suffered a severe head injury, the national health insurance agency said in a statement. 

    Some protests escalated as demonstrators armed with rocks and makeshift shields clashed with police, who deployed gas and rubber bullets. 

    Peru's ombudsman condemned reports of attacks against journalists covering the protests. 

    President Dina Boluarte expressed regret early on Saturday after Congress refused to speed up the timeline for a presidential election amid the unrest, her office said. 

    Lawmakers had given an initial green light to moving elections from 2026 to 2024, but on Friday voted down proposals hold the election this year. 

    Boluarte has repeatedly backed moving up elections as she struggles to quell the protests calling for her resignation. 

    A motion to move elections up to April 2024 passed one vote and has a final vote in February. Congress will continue debate on Monday. 

    On Friday Boluarte said an election could happen this year. 

    "We urge lawmakers to put down their partisan and group interests and put the interest of Peru first. Our citizens promptly await a clear response that will pave a way out of the political crisis and build social peace," Boluarte's office said on Twitter. 

    Boluarte, who took office after Castillo's removal, has maintained she will stay on as president until elections are held.

    RELATED STORIES
    Representational image: Cocaine, found in over 1,700 tins of wall filler, after German authorities seized more than 16 tonnes of cocaine in the northern port city of Hamburg, Germany, February 24, 2020.
    Colombia cocaine seizures break record in 2022
    Security forces seized 671 tonnes of the drug last year, surpassing the 2021 total by about 1.7 tonnes
    24 people were killed in a bus accident in Peru
    Peru bus plunges off cliff, killing at least 24
    The tragedy, involving a bus for the company Q'Orianka Tours Aguila Dorada, occurred in the district of El Alto in the far north of Peru
    People hold signs during a protest following the release of videos showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols, who died while hospitalised three days later, in New York, US, January 28, 2023.
    Memphis disbands police unit in fatal beating
    The police department said it was permanently deactivating the SCORPION unit after the police chief spoke with members of Nichols' family
    People take part in a protest on the day of the release of a video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols, the young Black man who died three days after he was pulled over while driving during a traffic stop by Memphis police officers, at a protest in New York, US, January 27, 2023.
    Video shows Memphis police officers kicking, beating Tyre Nichols
    The officers, all Black, had already been dismissed from the police department in the United States following their Jan 7 confrontation with Nichols after pulling him over

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher