Thousands march in Colombia to protest government reforms

Thousands of people marched through Colombia's biggest cities on Wednesday to protest political, economic and social reforms backed by President Gustavo Petro, as well as to demand action against deteriorating security.

Leftist Petro was elected in 2022 on ambitious promises to fight poverty and inequality, and end Colombia's six decades of internal conflict, which has killed at least 450,000.

The government's biggest proposals - reforms targeting health, pensions, the labour system and education - have faced stiff opposition in congress and from the opposition.