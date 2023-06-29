'Show us the money': Canada pressured by allies to up military spending

Canada is expected to boost military spending after a government review next month, but the increase is unlikely to comfort allies facing new threats and it could further undermine the country's international military credibility, policy analysts said.

Canada's lagging military investments are well known, but threats have grown more serious with Russia waging war in Ukraine on the NATO alliance's doorstep and vast areas of the Arctic becoming more accessible because of climate change.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned after a visit to the Canadian Arctic last August that Russia and China were forming a strategic partnership that challenged the Western military alliance's values and interests.