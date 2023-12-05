US charges ex-ambassador with spying for Cuba over decades

The United States on Monday charged a former ambassador to Bolivia with spying for Cuba for over 40 years, in what the Justice Department described as one of the highest-reaching and longest-lasting infiltrations of the US government by a foreign agent.

Victor Manuel Rocha, who served as US ambassador to Bolivia from 2000 to 2002, was charged with committing multiple federal crimes including acting as an illegal foreign agent and using a fraudulently obtained passport, the Justice Department said in a statement.

"We allege that for over 40 years, Victor Manuel Rocha served as an agent of the Cuban government and sought out and obtained positions within the United States government that would provide him with access to non-public information and the ability to affect US foreign policy," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the statement.

Rocha, 73, was arrested and is expected to appear before a federal judge in Miami on Monday. He was not immediately reachable for comment.