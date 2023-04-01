Judge blocks Tennessee law restricting drag performances in public

"At this point, the court finds that the statute is likely both vague and overly-broad," US District Judge Thomas Parker, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump, said in a ruling granting a temporary restraining order.

The judge said the state had failed to justify with a compelling interest the restrictions it aimed to impose.

Lee had said the law would protect children from being "potentially exposed to sexualized entertainment, to obscenity."

The judge sided with Friends of George's, a Memphis-based LGBTQ theatre group that filed suit against the state.