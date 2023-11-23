Fiery Rainbow Bridge car crash at US-Canada border kills 2; terrorism ruled out

A speeding car crashed in flames on the bridge linking New York state and Ontario at Niagara Falls on Wednesday, killing two people in the vehicle and sparking a security scare that closed four US-Canadian border crossings.

Hours later, federal and state authorities said investigators had found no evidence of an act of terrorism, though circumstances surrounding the crash on the Rainbow Bridge remained murky, leaving it to be determined whether it was accidental or intentional.

"At this time, there is no indication of a terrorist attack" or threat to the public, New York Governor Kathy Hochul told reporters on Wednesday evening. Her comments were echoed by federal and local law enforcement officials at a separate news conference.

The FBI said in a statement it had concluded its investigation. "A search of the scene revealed no explosive materials, and no terrorism nexus was identified," the FBI said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Video of the crash caught on security camera and posted to X by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency showed the car traveling from the US side at high speed, then hitting an object and flying into the air before crashing to the ground and exploding in flames.