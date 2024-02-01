Pentagon calls out Chinese companies it says are helping Beijing's military

The United States on Wednesday added more than a dozen Chinese companies to a list created by the Defence Department to highlight firms it says are allegedly working with Beijing's military, as part of a broader effort to keep American technology from aiding China.

New additions to the list, first reported by Reuters, were posted on the Department of Defense website and include memory chip maker YMTC, artificial intelligence company Megvii, lidar maker Hesai Technology and tech company NetPosa.

Amid strained ties between the world's two biggest economies, the updated list is one of numerous actions Washington has taken in recent years to highlight and restrict Chinese companies that is says may strengthen Beijing's military.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington said China opposed the move and called it an abuse of state power, adding that it ran counter to the US's "alleged commitment to market competition and international fair trade."

Hesai Group said it does not sell products to any military in any country and it does not have ties with any military. The company said it was disappointed to be added to the list.

YMTC, and Megvii did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

While being placed on the list doesn't involve immediate bans, it can be a blow to designated companies' reputations and represents a stark warning to US entities and companies about the risks of conducting business with them. It could also add pressure on the Treasury Department to sanction the companies.