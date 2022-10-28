    বাংলা

    Eight killed in US house fire

    Agents from the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called to help investigate, and police called it a 'complex scene'

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Oct 2022, 02:58 AM
    Updated : 28 Oct 2022, 02:58 AM

    Eight people died in a house fire on Thursday in Broken Arrow area of United State's Oklahoma, where police said the blaze was being investigated as a homicide.

    Neighbours reported the fire about 4 pm (2100 GMT) in the Tulsa suburb of about 40,000 people, police said. Officials provided scant details of what happened or who was killed.

    "Preliminary reports are that this is going to be a homicide investigation," Broken Arrow police spokesperson Ethan Hutchins told reporters. "We're still focused on trying to put out the fire and also investigate what happened to these victims."

    He declined to comment on any search for a suspect.

    Agents from the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called to help investigate, Hutchins said, calling it a "complex scene."

    "Understandably, this is a shock to Broken Arrow. It's a safe city," Huthcins said. "And so, we're asking the community to please pray and come together because this is something that we don't experience as a city very often."

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden listens to a guest doctor speak during a meeting of the Reproductive Healthcare Access Task Force in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US, October 4, 2022.
    Biden: Putin's talk of possible use of nuclear weapons is 'dangerous'
    'If he has no intention, why does he keep talking about it? Why is he talking about the ability to use a tactical nuclear weapon?' Biden said
    FILE PHOTO: A sugarcane field in development stage is seen at a farm in Jacarezinho, Brazil, Jan 1, 2019.
    Slavery in Brazil's ethanol sector blights drive for cleaner fuel
    To-date this year, government-led raids have rescued at least 352 workers from slave labour on sugarcane plantations
    File photo: US President Joe Biden delivers remarks following a tour of IBM in Poughkeepsie, New York, US, Oct 6, 2022.
    Midterm elections outlook darkens for Biden's White House
    Democrats, who once had comfortable leads in some Senate races, are on a knife's edge
    US Representative Pramila Jayapal participates in a television interview at the US Capitol in Washington, US, November 4, 2021.
    Liberal US lawmakers withdraw Ukraine letter
    A group of liberal US Democrats withdrew a letter to the White House urging a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher