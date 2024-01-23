Chicago-area man sought as suspect in eight shooting deaths

Authorities in Illinois searched on Monday for a man wanted as a suspect in the fatal shooting of eight people, including seven members of a family who were found inside two homes in the Chicago suburb of Joliet, police said.

There was no immediate word on a possible motive for the shootings, but the man sought in connection with the killings knew his victims, law enforcement officials said at a media briefing on Monday evening.

Local sheriff's deputies and agents for the FBI's fugitive task force were assisting in the manhunt, police said.

The suspect was identified by the Joliet Police Department as 23-year-old Romeo Nance, whom authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities said the first known victim among the eight was a man found shot dead on Sunday afternoon in Joliet Township. He was identified only as a 28-year-old man originally from Nigeria who has been living in the US for about three years, police said.