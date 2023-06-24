Why US investor Jay Bloom turned down seats on the doomed Titanic submersible

Instead, Bloom said, the two available seats on board went to Pakistani-born magnate Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman – who perished, along with Rush and two others, this week when the Titan imploded deep below the surface of the Atlantic.

For Bloom, who lost a good friend, actor Treat Williams, in a motorcycle accident less than two weeks ago, the tragedy was a reminder of what really matters in life.

"Every time I see a picture of that Pakistani businessman and his 19-year-old son, I think how easily that could have been me and my 20-year-old son – but for the grace of God," Bloom said.

On Thursday, after the U.S. Coast Guard announced it had located pieces of the Titan on the ocean floor, Bloom posted a series of text messages on Facebook between himself and Rush from earlier this year, in which Rush dismissed the notion that the trip was dangerous.

"While there's obviously risk, it's way safer than flying in a helicopter or even scuba diving," Rush wrote in one message, asserting that no one had even been hurt aboard a non-military sub in 35 years.

Bloom, who has a private helicopter license, was unconvinced. He was particularly worried about Stockton's use of consumer-grade parts in the Titan – including a video game joystick used to control the vessel – and the novel carbon-fiber hull, and he was "spooked" by the fact that passengers were unable to open the Titan from the inside, even in an emergency.