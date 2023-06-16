    বাংলা

    At least 15 killed in Canada highway crash after truck hits bus in Manitoba

    The crash that occurred at the junction of two major roads near the town of Carberry in southwestern Manitoba, is one of the most lethal road accidents in recent Canadian history

    Reuters
    Published : 16 June 2023, 02:23 AM
    Updated : 16 June 2023, 02:23 AM

    At least 15 people were killed in the Canadian prairie province of Manitoba on Thursday after a semi-trailer truck hit a small bus that was carrying a group of mainly elderly people, police said.

    The crash is one of the most lethal road accidents in recent Canadian history.

    The crash occurred at the junction of two major roads near the town of Carberry in southwestern Manitoba, 170 km (105 miles) west of Winnipeg. The bus passengers had been on their way to a casino in Carberry, CBC News reported, citing a casino spokesperson.

    "We've been able to establish that at least 15 people have been confirmed deceased as a result of this collision," said Assistant Commissioner Rob Hill, who commands the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

    Hill told a televised news conference that "sadly, this is a day in Manitoba and across Canada that will be remembered as one of tragedy and incredible sadness."

    The bus had been carrying about 25 people, most of them elderly, he said.

    Ten other people were being treated in hospital. Police said the drivers of both vehicles were alive, and declined to say who might have been responsible for the crash.

    Media reports initially identified the vehicle as a van rather than a bus. They said it was operated by Handi-Transit, which transports the elderly and those with disabilities.

    The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation showed a still photo of a white minivan-sized vehicle that had been burned out. It also showed a picture of a blue truck with a smashed-in front.

    Wheelchairs and crumpled walkers remained near tarpaulins covering bodies at the site, the Winnipeg Free Press said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (not pictured) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, June 2, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
    Google, Meta using bullying tactics against news bill: Trudeau
    The US firms say proposals in the bill, dubbed the "Online News Act," are unsustainable for their businesses
    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with high school students and learns about native plant species, at The Forks in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada May 24, 2023.
    16 children hospitalised in Canada after fall in historic fort
    Three of the children are in an unstable condition, CBC reports
    FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows West Kiskatinaw River wildfire in British Columbia, Canada, June 9, 2023 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. BC Wildfire Service via Facebook/via REUTERS
    Firefighters bring some Quebec wildfires under control
    Canada is enduring its worst-ever spring fire season, with 431 active fires as of Sunday, up five from Saturday
    Smoke rises from a wildfire in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, Canada, in this screen grab taken from a video, June 8, 2023.
    Wildfires spread in British Columbia
    Canada is enduring its worst start to the wildfire season, with 2,392 fires so far this year and 4.4 million hectares burned

    Opinion

    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Elders: the pillars of society
    Tasneem Hossain
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production