Seven die in crash on bus carrying Corinthians football fans in Brazil

Seven people died in a bus crash on a highway in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais in the early hours of Sunday, said the state's military fire brigade.

The bus was carrying fans of soccer team Corinthians, after they attended a match against Cruzeiro in the Minas Gerais capital, Belo Horizonte.

Passengers said that 43 people were in the vehicle, which lost its brakes at around 2:50 a.m., hit a ravine and flipped over, according to firefighters.