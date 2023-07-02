UN chief urges international aid in visit to gang-ravaged Haiti

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, visiting Haiti's capital on Saturday, said international aid has not met the impoverished country's growing humanitarian needs, and urged more support for the Haitian police to fight gangs.

The visit was meant to spotlight the crises facing the Caribbean country as it struggles to combat violent gangs that have largely overrun the capital Port-au-Prince, and Guterres made a plea for solidarity.

The UN chief nine months ago proposed that one or more nations send a "rapid action force" to support Haiti's security services. No such force has yet been deployed as no country has stepped up to take the lead.

"On the humanitarian front, the needs are increasing, but the international response is not," Guterres told a news conference after meeting with Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

The two discussed the importance of a security force to curb gang activity so Haiti can distribute humanitarian aid, expand the economy and develop stronger political processes, he added.

"We are in full agreement about the need for the international community, the (UN) Security Council and member countries to provide the necessary forces for the international community to come and support the Haitian police," Guterres said.