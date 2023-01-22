Brazil's Lula replaces army commander





Lula said this week that intelligence services failed on Jan 8, when government buildings in Brasilia were stormed by supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro.



Previously, Lula said he suspected collusion by "people in the armed forces" in the insurrection, during which several thousand Bolsonaro supporters invaded and ransacked the Congress building, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court.



Arruda had attended a meeting with Lula on Friday, accompanied by the commanders of the navy, Marcos Sampaio Olsen, and air force, Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno.