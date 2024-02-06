Trump sweeping immunity claim rejected by US appeals court

The court concluded that any "executive immunity" that may have shielded Trump from criminal charges while he served as president "no longer protects him against this prosecution."

The ruling, which Trump is almost certain to appeal, rebuffs his attempt to avoid a trial on charges that he undermined American democracy and the transfer of power, even as he consolidates his position as the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination.

The case will remain paused until at least Feb 12 to give Trump time to appeal to the US Supreme Court.

Trump’s lawyers argued that former presidents were entitled to sweeping legal protections and could not be criminally prosecuted for official actions unless first impeached by the House of Representatives and removed from office by the Senate.

Trump was impeached twice by the House, but each time Senate Republicans cast sufficient votes to acquit him of the charges.

IMMUNITY FOR ASSASSINATION

Judges homed in on the broad nature of Trump’s claim at a Jan9 hearing, questioning a Trump lawyer over whether even a president who ordered military commandos to assassinate a political rival could escape criminal prosecution without initial action by Congress.

The panel wrote in its ruling that giving Trump immunity in this case would give presidents "unbounded authority to commit crimes that would neutralize the most fundamental check on executive power — the recognition and implementation of election results."