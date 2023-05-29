Man charged with murder after 3 dead in New Mexico biker shootout

A biker was charged with murder after a shootout between rival motorbike gangs at a motorcycle rally in Red River, northern New Mexico, on Saturday in which three gang members were killed and five wounded, police said.

Members of the Bandidos and Waterdogs groups traded gunfire around 5:00 pm (2100 GMT) on the packed main street of the mountain resort town 75 miles northeast of state capital Santa Fe, State Police Chief Tim Johnson said on Sunday.

"It was just gangbanger on gangbanger," Johnson told a press conference in Red River, adding that no bystanders were injured.