Trump is 'toast' if classified records case is proven, ex-attorney general says

But towards the end of his tenure, Barr's views on Trump soured after the former president tried to pressure the Justice Department to launch bogus voter fraud investigations, in a failed bid to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

NOT 'PERSONAL DOCUMENTS'

Trump has previously defended his retention of classified records, claiming without evidence he declassified them while in office - a defense that his allies have also repeated.

"I go on the president's word that he said he did," US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan told CNN's "State of the Union" program on Sunday when asked if he had any evidence to back up Trump's claim.

In previous litigation related to the FBI's search of his Florida home, however, Trump's lawyers repeatedly declined to make that argument in their court filings, and the indictment also contains evidence that Trump knew he had retained records that remained highly classified.

"As president, I could have declassified it," the indictment quotes Trump as saying about one military document he allegedly displayed during a meeting at his New Jersey golf club in July of 2021. "Now I can't, you know, because this is still a secret."

Trump and his allies have also separately tried to argue that the records at the heart of the case are personal in nature and covered by the Presidential Records Act.

"He has every right to have classified documents that he declassifies under the Presidential Records Act," Habba told Fox News Sunday.

But Barr said the claim that the documents were Trump's personal records is "facially ridiculous."

The records referenced in the indictment are "official records" prepared by government intelligence agencies, he said, and therefore they are the property of the US government.

"Battle plans for an attack on another country or Defence Department documents about our capabilities are in no universe Donald J Trump's personal documents," he said.