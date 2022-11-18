Elizabeth Holmes faces sentencing Friday for defrauding Theranos investors

A jury in San Jose convicted Holmes, 38, on three counts of investor fraud and one count of conspiracy in January.

Prosecutors, who are seeking a 15-year prison sentence, called Holmes' fraud "among the most substantial white collar offenses Silicon Valley or any other district has seen."

But Holmes' attorneys have asked that she receive a more lenient sentence of 18 months of home confinement, followed by community service, urging the judge not to make her a "martyr to public passion."

Prosecutors said Holmes misrepresented Theranos' technology and finances, including by claiming that its miniaturised blood testing machine was able to run an array of tests from a few drops of blood. The company secretly relied on conventional machines from other companies to run patients' tests, prosecutors said.