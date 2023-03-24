    বাংলা

    At least 13 dead in latest clash with police outside Rio de Janeiro

    Those killed were all suspected criminals, according to the police

    Reuters
    Published : 24 March 2023, 03:01 AM
    Updated : 24 March 2023, 03:01 AM

    At least 13 people were killed in clashes with police just outside Brazil's seaside city of Rio de Janeiro after a raid to arrest a gang leader, police said on Thursday, marking another bloody episode in the sprawling metro area.

    The clashes took place in the working-class Salgueiro neighborhood in the city of Sao Goncalo, northeast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's second-largest city.

    According to the police, those killed were all suspected criminals.

    Leonardo Costa Araujo, accused of being a drug gang leader from the northern state of Para, is among the dead. He was implicated in the death of several police officers in Para in recent years and police believed he was hiding in the area.

    The raid on Thursday sought to arrest Araujo in an operation that also employed helicopters and armoured vehicles, according to police.

    Rio state police forces regularly carry out deadly raids in the metro area's sprawling slums.

    "We will not allow Rio to be used as a hideout for bandits from other states," Governor Claudio Castro of Rio de Janiero state wrote in a post on social media.

    Three local residents with no suspected criminal connections were also shot and injured during the clashes, the police added.

    RELATED STORIES
    In Bandarban's Chimbuk Hill, a community quietly struggles through a water crisis
    Water scarcity grips Chimbuk Hill
    From midnight to dawn, residents of Mro settlements take turns traversing treacherous paths to collect water from dried-up streams
    How a community is striving to protect a natural forest in Bandarban
    How a community is striving to protect a Bandarban forest
    Acute water shortages affect residents of Chimbuk Hill during the dry season. But the Kapru Mro Para natural forest provides a constant source of water
    Man dies in clash over TikTok video in Sunamganj’s Chhatak
    Man dies in clash over TikTok video in Chhatak
    At least 50 others were injured in the clash, police say
    Schools close in Bandarban’s Ruma over fear of gunfight amid anti-militancy operation
    Schools shut in Ruma amid fear of gunfight
    Police say 300 to 400 residents left for their relatives’ home in India

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain