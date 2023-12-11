Former President Donald Trump says he will not testify in New York fraud trial

Former President Donald Trump said Sunday that he would not testify in a New York courtroom this week, where he had been expected to appear for a second time to make the case that his company did not misrepresent the value of its properties to win favourable financing.

The civil fraud trial, which began in October, is one of several legal challenges the former president faces as he mounts a comeback bid for the White House.

Trump said on social media on Sunday that "I will not be testifying on Monday." The former president and Republican frontrunner said that he had already testified and had "nothing more to say other than that this is a complete and total election interference."

In his first appearance in November, Trump often avoided direct answers and spent much of his time complaining of unfair treatment.