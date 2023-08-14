California turns to AI to help spot wildfires

Developed by engineers at the University of California San Diego using AI from DigitalPath, a company based in Chico, California, the platform relies on 1,038 cameras put up by various public agencies and power utilities throughout the state, each one capable of rotating 360 degrees at the command of remote operators.

Since the AI program began July 10, Cal Fire provided other examples of AI alerting fire captains to a fire before a 911 call was made, though it did not yet have a comprehensive report.

Neal Driscoll, a professor of geology and geophysics at UCSD and the principal investigator of ALERTCalifornia, said the sample size so far was too small to draw conclusions.

Cal Fire hopes the technology can one day serve as a model for other states and countries around the world, a need underscored by unusually devastating wildfires in Hawaii, Canada and the Mediterranean this season.

"Its 100% applicable throughout anywhere in the world, especially now that we're experiencing a lot larger and more frequent fire regimes and with climate change," said Suzann Leininger, a Cal Fire intelligence specialist in El Cajon, just east of San Diego.

Part of Leininger's job is to help the machine learn. She reviews previously recorded video from the camera network of what AI considers to be a fire, then tells the machine whether it was right with a binary yes or no answer. Any number of phenomenon can trigger a false positive: clouds, dust, even a truck with smoky exhaust.