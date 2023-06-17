Lawyer splits with Trump in CNN case, citing 'irreconcilable differences'

A lawyer who resigned last week from defending Donald Trump in the criminal case over his handling of classified documents said in a court filing Friday that “irreconcilable differences” have left him unable to represent the former president in an unrelated defamation lawsuit against CNN.

Jim Trusty, a former US Justice Department official, filed a notice in Florida federal court asking a judge for approval to withdraw from the CNN case. Trusty said he “can no longer effectively and properly represent” the former president.

Trusty did not immediately respond to a request for comment.