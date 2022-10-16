Eleven shot dead in Mexico bar attack in gang-plagued state

Unidentified gunmen opened fire in a bar in the central Mexican city of Irapuato on Saturday evening, shooting dead six women and five men, local authorities said, the second mass shooting in the state of Guanajuato in less than a month.

Local media said three people were injured in the attack. The city government said in a statement security forces were trying to track down the assailants behind the attack that took place in the Lupita neighborhood on Irapuato's southern rim.

The motive behind the shooting was not immediately clear.