    বাংলা

    Dengue cases surge by nearly 50% in Americas amid 'emergency situation': UN agency

    More than 1,800 people have died from the mosquito-borne viral illness, up from over 1,000 deaths reported last month in the year through March

    Reuters
    Published : 18 April 2024, 06:31 PM
    Updated : 18 April 2024, 06:31 PM

    Dengue cases have created an "emergency situation" in the Americas, although cases in hotspots Argentina and Brazil appear to have stabilised, the head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Thursday.

    PAHO, a United Nations agency, has confirmed more than 5.2 million cases of dengue across the Americas this year, an over 48% jump from the 3.5 million cases the group reported late last month.

    More than 1,800 people have died from the mosquito-borne viral illness, up from over 1,000 deaths reported last month in the year through March.

    "We have an emergency situation," PAHO Director Jarbas Barbosa said in a press briefing.

    The countries so far hit the hardest in the current outbreak, Argentina and Brazil, "still have a very strong transmission," Barbosa said, adding that "in recent weeks there seems to be a stabilisation, or even a reduction" in the countries' cases.

    Barbosa warned that supply of an existing dengue vaccine is "very limited" and even widespread vaccination would not have an immediate impact on interrupting the ongoing outbreak.

    "The dengue vaccine can play an important role in reducing severe cases of deaths, but it will take time until the effects of the vaccine can be reflected in the decrease in dengue cases," Barbosa said.

    Dengue symptoms include fever, headaches, vomiting, skin rashes, as well as muscle and joint pain. In some cases, it can cause a more severe hemorrhagic fever, resulting in bleeding that can lead to death.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tourists look at the Horseshoe Falls, ahead of the Solar Eclipse that will take place across parts of the United States and Canada, at Niagara Falls, New York, US, April 8, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
    Millions across North America await total solar eclipse
    The eclipse will be viewable, weather permitting, along a path starting in Mexico and then crossing through the United States and into Canada
    The solar eclipse creates the effect of a diamond ring at totality as seen from Clingmans Dome, which at 6,643 feet (2,025m) is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, US August 21, 2017. Location coordinates for this image are 35?33'24" N, 83?29'46" W.
    Total solar eclipse 2024: When is it and what to expect?
    In a total solar eclipse, the moon passes between the sun and Earth, entirely covering the face of the sun along a small path of our planet's surface
    Health worker Javier Bellanzoni sprays insecticide to kill mosquitoes at a public park as dengue cases spike during a major outbreak, in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 26, 2024.
    Surging dengue cases in Americas cause alarm
    Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay are the countries hardest hit by dengue
    An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Mar 15, 2024. REUTERS
    Two killed in Russian drone attack on Ukraine
    Russia unleashed its second overnight mass drone attack in the country in two days, authorities in Ukraine said

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor