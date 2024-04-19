Dengue cases surge by nearly 50% in Americas amid 'emergency situation': UN agency

Dengue cases have created an "emergency situation" in the Americas, although cases in hotspots Argentina and Brazil appear to have stabilised, the head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Thursday.

PAHO, a United Nations agency, has confirmed more than 5.2 million cases of dengue across the Americas this year, an over 48% jump from the 3.5 million cases the group reported late last month.

More than 1,800 people have died from the mosquito-borne viral illness, up from over 1,000 deaths reported last month in the year through March.

"We have an emergency situation," PAHO Director Jarbas Barbosa said in a press briefing.