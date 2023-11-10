Biden to register for South Carolina primary, seen as first test of re-election strength

"Even though we know Joe Biden is going to win the primary, we want to get out the vote as a show of enthusiasm and support for the president," said Carol Fowler, a Democratic National Committee member and long-time resident of the Palmetto state.

Biden ousted Iowa and New Hampshire from the top spots on the party's nominating calendar in favour of South Carolina. The move forces any Democratic challenger to Biden to compete first in South Carolina instead of Iowa and New Hampshire, two largely white states which both rejected him in 2020.

"It is an acknowledgement of the strength of the Black vote by kicking off the fight in South Carolina," said Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, the powerful civil rights organisation.

Biden did not register for New Hampshire's primary, slated for January, after the state refused the Democratic Party's request to move the date back. Phillips and Williamson will compete in the primary, but they will not amass any delegates needed to win the nomination.