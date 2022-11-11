Biden looks to build "floor" for China relations in Xi meeting

US President Joe Biden hopes to build a "floor" for relations with China when meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping next week, but he will be honest about US concerns, including over Taiwan and human rights, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

The White House said Biden will hold talks with Xi on Nov 14 on the sidelines of a Group of 20 nations summit in Indonesia, their first face-to-face meeting since Biden became president.

The meeting comes amid deeply strained Sino-US ties, particularly after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's August trip to Taiwan, the self-governed democratic island which Beijing claims as its territory.