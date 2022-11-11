    বাংলা

    Biden looks to build "floor" for China relations in Xi meeting

    The White House said Biden will hold talks with Xi on the sidelines of a Group of 20 nations summit

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Nov 2022, 06:49 PM
    Updated : 10 Nov 2022, 06:49 PM

    US President Joe Biden hopes to build a "floor" for relations with China when meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping next week, but he will be honest about US concerns, including over Taiwan and human rights, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

    The White House said Biden will hold talks with Xi on Nov 14 on the sidelines of a Group of 20 nations summit in Indonesia, their first face-to-face meeting since Biden became president.

    The meeting comes amid deeply strained Sino-US ties, particularly after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's August trip to Taiwan, the self-governed democratic island which Beijing claims as its territory.

    The senior administration official said there would be no joint statement from the meeting, which was not being driven by expectations for specific agreements.

    "The president believes it is critical to build a floor for the relationship and ensure that there are rules of the road that bound our competition," the official told reporters in a call on the meeting.

    "I expect the president will be honest about a number of our concerns, including PRC (People's Republic of China) activity that threatens peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, as well as our long standing concerns about human rights violations," the official said.

    There also was an expectation that Russia's war in Ukraine and North Korea would be discussed, the official said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Migrants sleep on deck of NGO rescue ship 'Ocean Viking', in the Mediterranean Sea, November 6, 2022. Camille Martin Juan/Sos Mediterranee/Handout via REUTERS
    France to let migrant boat dock
    A total of four charity ships carrying around 1,000 migrants had been stuck off Italy in recent days
    A view shows a building of a local school destroyed during a Russian missile attack in the village of Novooleksandrivka, in Kherson region, Ukraine November 9, 2022.
    Ukrainian forces advance after Russia announces retreat
    A small group of Ukrainian soldiers was shown on Ukraine's state TV in the centre of the village of Snihurivka around 55 km north of Kherson city
    Director of the Number 10 Policy Unit Andrew Griffith walks outside Downing Street after a COBR meeting, in London, Britain February 22, 2022.
    UK has frozen 18bn pounds worth of Russian assets
    The frozen Russian assets are 6 billion pounds more than the amount reported across all other British sanctions regimes
    An officer of Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee takes pictures of the remains of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, which crashed into the Java Sea, on the last day of its search and rescue operation, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan 21, 2021.
    Faulty system, poor pilot monitoring contributed to Sriwijaya Air crash
    The plane crashed in the Java Sea after take-off from Jakarta, killing all 62 people on board

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher