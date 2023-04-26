Italy aims to play leading role in Ukrainian reconstruction

Italy struck the supportive tone at a bilateral summit with Ukraine in Rome convened to discuss reconstruction initiatives, saying private and public capital should contribute along with international institutions and multilateral banks.

"We want to play a leading role not only politically, but also by involving businesses," Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said speaking alongside Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Meloni, who took office last October at the helm of a rightist coalition, encouraged Italian companies to contribute to Ukrainian reconstruction, calling it a "far-sighted" investment.

The World Bank, United Nations, European Commission and Ukraine recently estimated it would cost $411 billion to rebuild, a big jump from an earlier estimate of $349 billion.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Italy would help Kyiv join the EU and insisted Russia should share the burden of the reconstruction.

"Any resolution of the conflict will have to ensure that Russia pays for the damage it has caused," he said.