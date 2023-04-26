    বাংলা

    Italy aims to play leading role in Ukrainian reconstruction

    The country also urges European Union bodies to back the rebuilding of a country battered by over a year of war with Russia

    Angelo Amante and Giuseppe FonteReuters
    Published : 26 April 2023, 12:57 PM
    Updated : 26 April 2023, 12:57 PM

    Italy on Wednesday said it aimed to play a major role in the reconstruction of Ukraine and urged European Union bodies to back the rebuilding of a country battered by over a year of war with Russia.

    Italy struck the supportive tone at a bilateral summit with Ukraine in Rome convened to discuss reconstruction initiatives, saying private and public capital should contribute along with international institutions and multilateral banks.

    "We want to play a leading role not only politically, but also by involving businesses," Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said speaking alongside Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

    Meloni, who took office last October at the helm of a rightist coalition, encouraged Italian companies to contribute to Ukrainian reconstruction, calling it a "far-sighted" investment.

    The World Bank, United Nations, European Commission and Ukraine recently estimated it would cost $411 billion to rebuild, a big jump from an earlier estimate of $349 billion.

    Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Italy would help Kyiv join the EU and insisted Russia should share the burden of the reconstruction.

    "Any resolution of the conflict will have to ensure that Russia pays for the damage it has caused," he said.

    In a recent visit to the United States, Ukraine's Shmyhal said it was critically important to begin reconstruction this year and Kyiv had identified a priority funding gap of $14 billion needed for 2023.

    Rome's Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti called on EU institutions to pour their own resources into efforts to help Kyiv and said the European Investment Bank (EIB) would be key.

    He added Italy would contribute with a guarantee worth 100 million euros ($110.34 million) to the newly created EIB guarantee fund named 'EU for Ukraine'.

    Meloni has stuck closely to the pro-Ukraine policy of her predecessor Mario Draghi, despite scepticism from some of her own coalition partners.

    Opinion polls in Italy have consistently shown lukewarm support for Ukraine. One recent IPSOS survey said just 30% of Italians backed sending weapons or air defence systems to Kyiv against 52% in France and 48% in Germany.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at the Royal Castle as he visits Warsaw, Poland, Apr 5, 2023.
    Ukraine alters counter-offensive plans after document leak
    Presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said Ukraine's strategic plans remained unchanged but that more specific tactical plans were always subject to change
    Mexican lawmakers, including President of the Mexico's Congress Santiago Creel, and Ukraine's Ambassador to Mexico Oksana Dramaretska pose for a photo, following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's video address, during a meeting of Chamber of Deputies group promoting friendship between Mexico and Ukraine, at the lower house of Congress in Mexico City, Mexico April 20, 2023.
    Zelensky urges Mexico to help deliver his peace plan
    Mexico has said it wants to remain neutral in Ukraine's war with Russia, still, it has voted on a number of major UN resolutions criticising the Russian invasion
    Workers assemble a screen for the audience for the visit of Ukraininan President Volodymyr Zelensky, in front of the Royal Castle in the Old Town in Warsaw, Poland, April 4, 2023.
    Zelensky arrives in Poland to deepen ties
    The visit comes with Ukraine planning to conduct a counter-offensive in the coming weeks or months to recapture occupied land in its east and south
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visits positions of Ukrainian Border Guards near the border with Russia, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Sumy region, Ukraine March 28, 2023.
    Russian UN Security Council presidency is absurd: Zelensky
    Russia took over the presidency of the UN's top security body, which rotates every month

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan