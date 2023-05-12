Sudan's rival forces agree to protect civilians but no ceasefire

"The two sides are quite far apart," a senior US State Department official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A text of the declaration released after the talks said the two factions "commit to prioritizing discussions to achieve a short-term ceasefire to facilitate the delivery of emergency humanitarian assistance and restoration of essential services."

A US State Department statement said the parties would focus on reaching a deal for an effective ceasefire of up to about 10 days.

Negotiators working with Saudi and US mediators will next discuss specific security measures for safeguarding relief supplies, the US official said. The State Department statement said measures "will include a US-Saudi and international-supported ceasefire monitoring mechanism."

The army and RSF said in their agreement that they would schedule "subsequent expanded discussions to achieve a permanent cessation of hostilities."

The US official said it would be a long process to move from a temporary ceasefire, once agreed, to a permanent cessation of hostilities. But Washington hopes the two sides' willingness to sign Friday's declaration will build momentum.